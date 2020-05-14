The duo Simone and Simaria, with their next live scheduled for May 23 and high music on digital platforms, talked with Purepeople about the quarantine period. ‘Girl, at home I’m just in my pajama and sweatshirt look’, admits Simaria, laughing: ‘Of course, there are days when we put on mascara, get our hair done to boost our self-esteem’.

Simone and Simaria are going through the quarantine with news in their careers: this week, the song “La Vida Continuó”, released by the sisters almost 20 days ago, has more than 14 million views on Youtube and is among the most heard in Latin America, highlighting Bolivia. In exclusive chat with Purepeople, the singers talk about the novelty and also advance details of the new live, scheduled for the 23rd of this month. “It surprised me a lot. Whenever we record a song, it is because we like the song and believe in it. ‘La Vida Continuó’ is an incredible song, with a swing and delicious beat. I am very happy with this return inside and outside our country. “, says Simaria.

Career abroad is seen with good eyes: ‘Will to grow’

Married to the Spanish businessman Vicente, with whom she stars in romantic moments on the networks, the singer explains that the duo sees the international career with animation. “We are eager to grow more and more abroad, but, of course, without leaving our origins here in Brazil”, he argues. Outstanding fan of fashion, Simaria conquers likes on the networks with powerful productions. However, during quarantine, the “real life” style has dominated. “Girl, at home I’m just in my pajama and sweatshirt look”, she says, laughing: “Of course, there are days when we put on mascara, get our hair done to boost our self-esteem”.

New presentation will have comfort as a keyword in productions

After betting on the jeans trend in her first live, Giovanna and Pawel’s mother says that the look of the 23rd presentation will be more casual. “We are preparing a beautiful look, but comfortable, since we will be at home”, says the Bahian. Simone, on the other hand, says about the setlist: “Fans can expect a repertoire full of classics, models, old songs. It will be too good!”. “We really want to bring joy to homes and help people who are in need of donations,” says Simaria about the social role of video broadcasts.

Simone compares shows to lives: ‘Something totally new’

With her own YouTube channel, Simone also evaluates the difference between the shows and the lives, ensuring that they feel the same “cold in the belly” in both. “A lot! It is something totally new, sometimes there may be some unforeseen events that are beyond our purview, but, thank God, it was very gratifying to see the result of our first live and prepare this second broadcast”, celebrates the mother of Henry, heir compared to her in recent photos on the web.

(By Marilise Gomes)

