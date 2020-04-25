The sisters Simone and Simaria are attuned to the fashion world and do not give up looks with personality. For the live presentation on the web this Friday (24th) it was no different: with different styles, the owners of the hit ‘Amoreco’ showed their personalities in the costumes chosen for the transmission on Youtube.

The duo Simone and Simaria joined the team of celebrities that is cheering the audience in live presentations through YouTube this Friday (24). The “coleguinhas” show took place at the house of the older sister, Simaria, and featured a powerful costume of both. With different styles, the singers made a point of showing the personalities with their productions. Check out more details below!

Simone chooses white shirt as protagonist

Simaria shows versatility of jeans

Simaria, in turn, proved to be a fan of jeans. The Bahian woman combined a jacket and pants in the fabric. In the same wash, the pieces were combined with a basic gray top. The accessories chosen by her also drew attention: a mix of golden chains, with different lengths and thicknesses. According to the artists, the productions were from Riachuelo. Watch the video below!

Duo wants to raise donations: ‘Help those in need’

Aware of the importance of the period of isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic, the artists aim to collect food, personal hygiene products and more donations for institutions in need. “Our aim in this live is to be able to help those who are in need through donations and, also, to be able to bring joy into the home, since this moment is not being easy for anyone. But, we believe that with music everything becomes lighter. with all my heart so that people are touched by our music and feel happy to see us sing from inside their homes “, said Simone.

Presentation will have music in Spanish

And fans of the country sisters will have an international surprise in their repertoire. “My husband is Spanish and his whole family is still there, so I have had direct contact with the language for years. My children also speak a few things too, it’s beautiful,” said Giovanna and Pawel’s mother,

children who stole the scene in the artist’s previous video. “And, for today, we are preparing several surprises, among them, we will sing in Spanish é Corazón partió, by Alejandro Sanz. I love Latin music”, said Simaria in a recent interview, admitting the desire to sing abroad: “We have a dream of singing abroad, making an international career. But, of course, with our roots always in Brazil … ”

(Per

Marilise Gomes)

