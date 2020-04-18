Regularity is a precious treasure in the world of tennis, and even more so on the women’s circuit, where it is conspicuous by its absence even among the best. The alternations in the positions of honor are constant, but there in the first positions the name of Simona halep, a player of ten on the courts and another ten outside them. The Romanian has reviewed all the news of the tennis world and confessed to be against returning to the circuit to play tournaments behind closed doors.

The former world number one is against playing closed-door tournaments: “I don’t think tennis without fans works. The atmosphere is what makes tennis a unique sport. The reason why tennis players love this sport lies above all in the passion that spectators put into games. Without fans, the Tennis would be a totally different sport from what we have seen in all this time, “he confessed in statements collected by UbiTennis.

Simona Halep believes that the calendar does not matter, since what people want is to be able to see tennis again: “A lot of people have expressed their concern or outrage at seeing Roland Garros in September, altering the schedule and the dispute of other tournaments. To be honest, I think it would be great if we could see tennis again this year. September is still far away And I think we still have some options to play again. Time will tell. “

The Romanian player believes that the Grand Slams should be the highest priority: “When everything is safe and we can travel 100%, I think the Grand Slams should be the big priority. Although some dates have been changed, I feel that the big tournaments should be given more priority, because that would help all the organizations in matters I think both WTA, ATP and ITF should sit down and talk together, “he said in statements collected by EuroSport.

How he is living his confinement: “Both my boyfriend and I have decided to donate the figure of 30,000 euros for the battle against the coronavirus. It does not matter the money that is donated, since it is an action that we have done from the heart. I do not like to announce these donations, but the doctors and many Romanian families need help to fight this pandemic. I have been locked up at home for more than a month and I miss being able to go out with my friends to have a drink, or traveling around the world to compete in the best tournaments on the circuit. “

