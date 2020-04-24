There is a lot of talk about Big3 and other great players on the ATP circuit whose activity on social networks is incessant. His donations are applauded, there are proposals for the future of the teni and it seems that they move threads with surprising ease. But you can’t forget the best players in the world either. Simona halep works with discretion and modesty to help in any way possible to get out of this serious situation. Confined to Romania, where the virus has wreaked havoc and the measures have been very restrictive, the current number 2 in the world Reflect on what the world of tennis is experiencing and reveal his routine.

“I am in permanent contact with my coach, Darren Cahill, and with my physical trainer. I’m trying to do maintenance work for when the situation clears up. Obviously I long to play tennis and I hope we can train on the court as soon as the situation clears up, “said a Simona who acknowledged that she was recovering from discomfort in one foot.” After winning in Dubai I was detected with a foot injury so I have been “lucky” with this break as I can take advantage to fully recover, “said a woman on CNN who signed semifinals at the Australian Open and who aims to continue adding Grand Slams titles.

Winner in Paris and London, it would not be ruled out to think of her as an eventual winner of the four majors, although Simona finds it difficult to play in both New York and Roland Garros this year. “The situation is very complex, there is still great uncertainty. It will be very difficult to work with a certain anticipation, both for us and for tournaments. If we were to play again in September it would be a great victory, my feeling is that at best we are going to be able to play a Grand Slam. If that happens we should be satisfied, “said a woman who is helping a lot through donations in her country and who has supported the idea of ​​Roger Federer.

04/23/2020 08:04



“I strictly observe confinement and try to help with money and resources. It is a little stressful to see the news of how the virus impacts the entire planet, so I try not to overload myself with that information in order to maintain a positive attitude,” he said. Simona halep, little used to not playing tennis for so long. “It is going to be the longest period in my entire life without playing anything, it’s really weird.” We will have to keep an eye on the evolution of Romanian discomfort and if she is able to return to competitive activity in the same good way she was. The coronavirus continues to deprive us of his talent and that of other players.

