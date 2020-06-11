The uncertainty due to the dispute of the Us Open It is not only installed within the ATP. Also in the WTA extraordinary circumstances are lived, with daily meetings every Friday in which to decide which roadmap to take in the coming months. However, we know that the Grand Slam of Flushing Meadows It is ahead of either of the two circuits, operates independently and continues to try to celebrate the tournament based on protocols that leave many players unsatisfied.

These exceptional measures would include players staying in a restricted area outside of Manhattan, a hotel from which they could hardly leave and where they would only be with a member of their technical team. This is one of the reasons that raises doubts for Novak Djokovic, who has really considered whether to play the tournament in case it ends up giving the green light, and has also been a headache for a Rafael Nadal who is still not convinced if this protocol guarantees 100% the health of the tennis players.

That, of course, and reducing the stunt box from 64 to 24 players together with the total elimination of the preview box. If Nole has branded these proposals as “extreme” and Nadal is a sea of ​​doubts, the best WTA players also present certain objections to this plan. The last to express her disapproval has been Simona halep, who described in the New York Times what is his position, today, regarding the dispute of the tournament.

“I definitely have doubts about going there in these conditions. Not only because we are in the midst of a global pandemic, but because of the risk of traveling, a potential quarantine and the changes that may occur around the tournament, when it is played. We are used to things being done very differently and it would not be an easy transition for anyone, especially with regard to our bodies, “said the Romanian, who may take into account for her statements the possible readjustment of the calendar that would oblige everyone to play, shortly after, the European tour on clay.

“I know that financially the tournament and the sponsors would love it to be played, I know there are many players out of work right now, but I think this is a very personal decision to take. It is important that we understand that each person has their individual needs, their own circumstances, and that we must do what is best for our health, think about our long-term career. “In this sense, Halep’s statements are very much in line of what Nadal recently said, pointing to the potential risk to the bodies as the main factor that should force the tournament to be suspended.

There is, of course, the counter-reply of those who organize the tournament. Too Eric Butorac, former dubber and current director of Relations with the players of the USTA, He gave his thoughts talking to the newspaper and acknowledged that the measures “are not ideal”, but that they are the best possible for the tournament dispute safely. “The Us Open 2019 was incredible. I wish we could play it the same way. However, this is the world we live in. We think this is a good plan, good for sport. It is good for the tennis economy, believe Jobs for journalists, for coaches, for commentators and for many people. And most importantly: this is a plan that keeps you safe. ”

In addition, Eric himself rejected the idea of ​​a possible quarantine for the players in case the tournament went ahead: “At the time of the tournament, we heard that our country could be opened little by little”; Butorac recognized. Meanwhile, more possible points to deal with at the meeting came from the mouth of Kei Nishikori, who proposed that the tournament be held without giving ATP points; or of Marin Cilic, who in a rather daring move suggested that players receive more income given the conditions proposed by the USTA.

This found quite a strong response from Patrick Galbraith, the current president of the USTA. “We are going into even more debt for this event to take place. Our income has been completely shattered this year. We had a termination of staff this Monday, laying off 130 workers. We cannot give more, literally. This is what there is.” Immersed in a crossroads of dialectics and proposals, it seems that we will still have to wait to arrive at an increasingly distant meeting point.