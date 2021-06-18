Simona Halep prepares the grass tour with Nadia Podoroska

Since retiring in the first round of the WTA 1000 in Rome and later deciding to get off Roland Garros, doubts about Simona halep have been growing. Well, those doubts no longer exist. A few hours ago we could see the Romanian already preparing the grass tour with Nadia Podoroska thanks to this video that Argentina shared on social networks.

– I think I found a good training partner for the turf from @badhomburgopen: thanks @Simona_Halep –

What do you say? – ———- pic.twitter.com/pkjvCkBvHG – Nadia Podoroska (@nadiapodoroska) June 17, 2021