in Tennis

Simona Halep prepares the grass tour with Nadia Podoroska

Since retiring in the first round of the WTA 1000 in Rome and later deciding to get off Roland Garros, doubts about Simona halep have been growing. Well, those doubts no longer exist. A few hours ago we could see the Romanian already preparing the grass tour with Nadia Podoroska thanks to this video that Argentina shared on social networks.

Cryptocurrency : Could Governments Ban Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies? Yes and no

Bucks fans dedicated chorus to Kevin Durant and James Harden