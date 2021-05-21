Simona Halep causes withdrawal at Roland Garros 2021

The Romanian Simona halep has announced that it causes a drop in Roland Garros, a tournament that he won in 2018, then opening his Grand Slam record.

Halep, 29 years old and world No. 3, retired in the middle of a match against Angelique Kerber at the WTA 1000 in Rome, suffering a muscle tear in the calf in her left leg.

“Unfortunately, he needs more time to recover,” says the tennis player, who assures that “it is the right decision even if it fills me with sadness.”

Roland Garros is held from May 30 to June 13, a week late on the initial agenda due to the interest of the French Tennis Federation (FFT) to be able to give access to a greater number of public, which will be limited by the pandemic.

Halep was a finalist in 2014 and 2017, before finally fulfilling the predictions reigning in Paris 2018. In the last edition she yielded in the second round to the later surprising champion, the Polish Iga Swiatek.