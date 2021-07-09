Simon Yates withdraws from Tour after suffering a hard fall

07/09/2021 at 5:32 PM CEST

The British Simon Yates (BikeExchange) has withdrawn from the Tour de France after being affected by a spectacular fall with 62 kilometers to go of the thirteenth stage that takes place between Nimes and Carcassonne.

Yates, 28, winner of the 2018 Vuelta a España and this year third placed in the Giro d’Italia, was involved in a fall that affected about 30 runners, in which some fell down a slope in the vegetation zone.

Initially, Yates got back on the bike and continued riding, but the pedaling difficulties forced him to get into his team manager’s car and end his fifth participation in the Tour de France.

Yachts, leader of the BikeExchange, this season he has won a stage, the general of the Tour de los Alpes, a stage and the third step of the podium at the Giro.

In the Tour de France he was in the place 39 of the general 1.09 hours behind the leader, the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar.