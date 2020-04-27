Simon Phoenix He was a dangerous murderer who, after being frozen in a cryogenic prison, is awakened years later to cause chaos and terror in a dystopian future in which the police are not accustomed to public disobedience.

This Phoenix character was portrayed by Wesley Snipes in ‘Demolition man’, the 1993 film starring Sylvester Stallone and Sandra Bullock that inspired him Dennis Rodman to change your look.

The then player of San Antonio Spurs, as they explain to us in The Last Dance she dyed her hair yellow like the character of Wesley Snipes in the film and from there she changed her look forever.

.