Beating the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is something that is currently very difficult, for all the implications that it entails: economic and influences on pop culture and although many do not want to recognize it, Actor Simon Pegg agreed that ‘Star Trek’ movies will never outnumber Marvel Studios.

Since 2008, this superhero franchise has become a phenomenon for presenting a complex universe shared between various productions, and ‘Endgame’ is the highest grossing feature film in history, beating ‘Avatar’ and ‘Titanic’.

While ‘Star Trek’ being one of the most acclaimed science fiction franchises, it had a flattering reboot in 2009 raising $ 385 million at the box office, unfortunately for his third installment ‘Star Trek Beyond’ he got 345 million, of the 185 million it cost, considered this a failure for Paramount.

This caused a fourth installment, which had been planned, not to be considered. Given this, the Collider portal asked Pegg if you think that in the future this saga may be as profitable as the MCU, to which he replied:

“The fact is, the appeal of ‘Star Trek’ is a bit more niche, for example, Marvel movies, which generate large sums of money, have really broad appeal and work very well.”

Subsequently, that the way this galactic story could work in the cinema, is that it has an essence more similar to the original series and that not as much money is used to narrate this saga, since it is for a smaller audience than Marvel.

“I think Star Trek is a little bit more niche, so it’s not going to hit those kinds of numbers. So yeah, the obvious thing would be not to go to that massive show, better go for something a little bit more moderate on the line the original series. Yes, that would be a brilliant thing, and I’m sure it was probably discussed, “he said.

Although the ‘Star Trek’ movies will never beat Marvel Studios, only time will tell if Paramount gives the series a second chance, which may be possible, although with a more controlled budget compared to its past deliveries.