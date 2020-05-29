The Government of Spain was directly warned by the European Union of the risk of spread of the coronavirus and its enormous speed of transmission just four days before the ideological marches of 8-M. It was at an extraordinary meeting of the Advisory Forum of the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC), which was held by videoconference on March 4. In the list of participants appears Fernando Simón, as a full member of the advisory body, and his alternate also appears, Marina Pollán, director of the National Center for Epidemiology.

The minutes of said conclave, to which OKDIARIO has had access, confirm the concern of the community body about the spread of the virus and its impact in the Member States. Andrea Ammon, its director, alerted already from the beginning of the meeting of the existence of new cases unrelated to affected areas and considered at risk, which, she warned, “could be indicative that the virus is in the community.” Ammon stressed the possibility of a shortage of diagnostic tests and urged countries to raise their concerns about it at the Health Council, which was held two days later.

The heads of the European Center admitted themselves worried about the evolution of the coronavirus. That day, the balance of the Ministry of Health reflected 198 infected in Spain and a deceased confirmed, but the progression curve was already venturing growth. In Italy, the epidemic was hitting 2,502 infected and 79 dead. The government of the transalpine country had ordered that day to close schools, institutes and universities across the country until mid-month.

The Spanish Government, meanwhile, ruled out taking measures and was dedicated to encouraging the Women’s Day protests. That March 4, at the daily press conference, Fernando Simón rejected the temporary closure of schools in which infected children had already been detected because “measures must be assessed with great care” and “they are not decisions taken in one minute”. He was also convinced that the epidemic “can be controlled” and considered that China’s restrictive measures “perhaps” could not be applied to other countries.

Hospitals to the limit

At the meeting, the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention warned instead that there was «an increasing number of cases without a link to affected areas or previously confirmed cases, “the first indication that the virus was circulating uncontrollably. In this situation, the European agency increased its risk assessment, considering it “Moderate to high”. Rather in this last extreme.

Ammon considered that countries should be forewarned. From Italy it had been warned that hospitals in the north of the country were already “to the limit” and the director of the ECDC considered that “similar situations could occur in other Member States”. The announcement, as reality later confirmed, did not prevent the collapse of the Spanish hospital system. Furthermore, according to the minutes, the countries were having “problems with the capacity of laboratories and the health system to carry out contact tracing.”

Hospital at Ifema, in Madrid.

High speed

Most of the meeting in which Fernando Simón participated revolved around the case definition proposed by the agency for the surveillance and control of the disease. Several advisers stressed that it would not be possible to test all people with respiratory illnesses and symptoms or from countries with coronavirus transmission. The representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO), invited to the meeting, warned of the enormous speed of spread of the epidemic, and the risk that the case definition itself would become “obsolete”.

The document reflects that several countries were already preparing for a new stage by adapting their surveillance systems. However, the agency also noted the resistance of member states to abandon the initial containment phase and to enter another mitigation -which would imply stricter measures- and it was proposed to look for intermediate formulas. Countries were urged to share information on their main transmission and risk areas – in Spain, the Community of Madrid was the most affected remotely, with 70 cases – and to measure their abilities to carry out tests.

The Spanish Government, therefore, was aware that the coronavirus was circulating with obvious risks. However, he was reluctant to take drastic measures. In fact, it didn’t do so until after 8-M, when it began restricting flights and canceling massive events. On March 14 the state of alarm was decreed and, with it, the confinement of the population.

The warnings were repeated. Despite this, in Spain there were acts of crowds, in addition to the demonstrations, such as different football matches. Fernando Simón only advised against going to those who had respiratory difficulties or symptoms. On March 7, he even stated: “If my son asks me if he can go to the demonstration, I will tell him to do whatever he wants” and was justified in saying that the Women’s Day march was a national call, without assistance massive foreigners.

Paradoxically, the Government is now referring to international organizations to dispatch its responsibility for the pandemic expansion. Organizations such as the ECDC or the WHO, however, alerted for weeks to the risks of the new coronavirus. Warnings that were ignored by the Executive of Pedro Sánchez.