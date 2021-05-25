Simon opens the door to vaccinate those over 60 with Pfizer if many minors choose AstraZeneca

The director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), Fernando Simón, has opened the door to vaccinate against COVID-19 with Pfizer to people between 60 and 70 years if many people under the age of 60 who are waiting to receive the second dose of AstraZeneca finally choose not to mix vaccines.

“If there are a very large number of people under the age of 60 who want the second dose of AstraZeneca It would be necessary to value that those older than that range are vaccinated with Pfizer “, the epidemiologist pointed out at a press conference this Monday. Simón pointed out that,” in principle “, there will be enough vaccines if all the people under 60 years of age are pending of a second dose of AstraZeneca they choose this vaccine and not Pfizer’s. “In principle right now there will be vaccines between the doses that are already there and the planned ones that have to arrive. The vaccines that are expected could cover the needs that could be with them, “he has detailed.

In this context, it has advanced that about 12 million doses of AstraZeneca will arrive until the third quarter. “If there is a very significant number of people under 60 years of age, there will be no major problem. To get vaccinated, everyone will be vaccinated. In principle, there should be no problem to cover everyone,” he insisted.

“The Commission’s decision was to propose a Pfizer vaccine, now well, if a person decides they do not want this dose of PfizerFaced with the dilemma of leaving a person without their second dose, it is preferable to put the AstraZeneca at their own risk. It is an aspect that the autonomous communities have to organize “, he concluded.