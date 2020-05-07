The director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, has assured that many hospitals are progressively achieving this “different and new normality”, recovering their activity, delays in consultations and surgeries and waiting lists “of the as efficiently as possible. “

He highlighted it during his daily appearance to assess the health situation generated by COVID-19, when asked about the recent lung transplant performed at the Valdecilla Hospital in Cantabria.

“That is an example of this,” said Simón, that “normality is progressively being achieved, in a place where it has to be achieved, because we need them and because they are the hospitals where there have been more changes during the process of epidemic”.

The director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies has explained that hospitals, as they have reduced the pressure of coronavirus cases, have reduced transmissibility, but he has insisted that this normality is different and “you can no longer go to hospitals like we were going three months ago. “

“Right now in hospitals, very strict measures must be taken to reduce the risks of in-hospital transmission and transmission in the population, although we cannot say that it has been eliminated, it is very low and in hospitals cases that are still hospitalized are still concentrated. the ones that have to be treated. “

Therefore “hospitals are now a place of risk and thanks to the infection control and prevention measures that are being put into practice, through preventive medicine services and the collaboration of the other services, it is allowing that these foci of potential transmission are not generating a transmission that is risky for patients. “