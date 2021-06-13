Simon Kjaer, the player who saved Christian Eriksen’s life at Euro 2021

Only in its second day, Euro 2021 experienced what is probably the most dramatic moment of the competition, as Christian Eriksen, player of the Denmark national team, vanished in the middle of the game against the Finland national team; situation that turned Simon Kjaer into a true hero.

After Eriksen will collapse after a throw-in, Kjaer, the captain of DenmarkHe was the first to realize that his partner was in poor condition and ran to help him.

Simon Kjaer prevented Eriksen from swallowing his own tongue by placing him in a safe position so that he would not suffer further damage, one of the most important steps when helping a person who suffered from a faint.

After this, Kjaer cleared Eriksen’s airway and began the CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) process, so as not to waste time as paramedics arrived from the stadium.

As if this were not enough, when Christian Eriksen was being treated by doctors, Simon Kjaer formed a kind of “wall”, aligning his teammates so that the Denmark player could have “privacy” at this difficult time.

After helping Eriksen talk to his teammates, Simon Kjaer even comforted the footballer’s wife while he was being treated after she entered the field.

Fortunately, Christian Eriksen managed to leave the field conscious, while paramedics transferred him to the hospital. The Denmark National Team reported minutes later that its player was awake and stable, and will be kept under observation for the next few hours.

