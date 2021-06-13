Simon Kjaer, from captain to hero

06/12/2021

The Christian Eriksen crash in the middle of the game between Denmark and Finland, he left everyone present with a frozen heart. But right now the speed of reaction is crucial, and that’s where Simon Kjaer was key.

The Denmark captain was the first to reach Eriksen’s position after he landed on the grass, and performed two crucial maneuvers. First, prevented his partner from swallowing his tongue and then placed him in the position recommended by the protocols in case of unconsciousness.

When the medical services treated the player, Kjaer ordered his team to form a circle around him, while he closely monitored his condition. And if that was not enough, he took it upon himself to reassure Eriksen’s wife, who went down to the lawn obviously very worried.

In short, actions that praised the captain and that were key in assisting Christian Eriksen, who luckily is already stabilized in the hospital.

