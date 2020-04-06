Before normality broke and the coronavirus took center stage in life, the NBA was preparing to face the playoffs while some teams were looking out of the corner of eye for free agency. That’s what the Philadelphia 76ers, who despite being in a good position, were considering transferring their star signing Al Horford and any member of the franchise.

Since JJ Redick’s departure to the Pelicans there is talk that the Sixers will go to the top by a shooting guard and despite the fact that many names sounded, none ended up coming. Ben simmons He could have given the hint of his favorite, since in the middle of a live broadcast while playing video games, the Australian committed a sincericide and confessed to whoever he wants, although later he wanted to deny it without much force.

“I wish Booker to come to Phila” were the words of Simmons, hinting at nothing more or less than Devin Booker, escort of the Suns. The player is the centerpiece of Phoenix, but the poor results that the team achieves year after year may make Booker score an “Anthony Davis” and begin to demand a transfer, with some Sixers still with several picks and some good players who they would leave as candidates to close an agreement.

It is worth remembering that Simmons and Booker have shared some video game games and that they have a good relationship, without analyzing the great fit for both that it would mean to play together and with Joel Embiid as a partner. Perhaps from Simmons’ wish and failure he can start a negotiation that brings the missing piece to complete the Process.

