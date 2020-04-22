Ben simmons He is optimistic in recent statements, both in the aspect of recovering from his injuries for an eventual return of basketball this season, and in his progression at launch. “This is given too much importance, they do not appreciate that I am capable of doing anything on the track. In any case, I know that I am going to get a good shot. I have to practice a lot to improve because it does not come naturally. My Attempts limitation responds that I prefer to have 40% and throw less than 30% or less and waste many shots, “he said before referring to his injury. “There have been no setbacks, I really want to play again.”

