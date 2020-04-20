Simaria shared a photo of Giovanna on her Instagram this Sunday (19) and declared herself to the 7-year-old girl. ‘My little girl you are so beautiful! I love you so much ‘, wrote the singer. In the comments, the backlanders’ followers pointed out the similarity of the little girl to the backlander. ‘But it’s your copy,’ wrote one fan. ‘Little Simaria project’, another one joked

Simaria shared a photo of her daughter, Giovanna, on her Instagram this Sunday (19). In the caption, the singer declared herself to the girl, the result of her marriage to the Spanish Vicente. “My little girl, you are so beautiful! I love you so much”, he wrote about the heiress, who together with her brother, Pawel, came up dancing with her father in a video. In the comments, followers of Simone’s sister praised the girl’s beauty. “Very beautiful. She’s a girl, sister,” said presenter Fabíola Gadelha. Thaeme also praised: “Linda”. “What a doll,” said a fan.

Web points similarity between Giovanna and Simaria: ‘Copy’

Other netizens also pointed out a similarity between Simaria and Giovanna, who left her mother surprised when she recently prepared a cake. “But it’s your copy,” wrote a fan. “Little Simaria project,” joked another. “And every day more like you,” said yet another. “What a beautiful doll. Your face, Simaria”, said a follower of the artist. Giovanna and Pawel delighted their mother’s fans by appearing on a live on the duo’s social networks with Simone.

Simaria reports suffocation to leave Europe with her children: ‘I started to get desperate’

In conversation with Purepeople, Simaria recounted the difficulty she had to return to Brazil during a trip to Europe with her husband and children. The family went to Spain to visit Vicente’s relatives. “I experienced the changes in Spain’s routine up close, from day to night, there was no one else on the streets. Everyone was quarantined and the police were monitoring. I started getting desperate, trying to anticipate my flight, but it took me about 4 days to get it” , explained the countryman. They would also travel to Italy, but the plans were canceled because of the coronavirus, a disease contracted by Felipe Simas and more than 38,000 Brazilians.

Singer raises awareness of fans and shows routine in quarantine

Since the beginning of the period of social isolation, Simaria has shown some moments of the family and the routine of home. One of them was when he appeared in top and shorts cleaning his mansion. “How’s your quarantine being, babies? I don’t leave the house for anything and I’m taking advantage of this isolation to do that neat cleaning! Don’t forget that social isolation is extremely important at this moment to minimize the spread of covid-19” she wrote. At the time, she wore a mask, an item indicated only for those infected. Upon receiving criticism from followers, she explained: “It’s rhinitis. Dust breaks us.”

