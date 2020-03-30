Ginebra / Washington, (WHO / PAHO) – As the 2019 coronavirus disease outbreak (COVID-19) continues to evolve, comparisons have been made to seasonal flu or influenza. Both cause respiratory disease, however, there are important differences between the two viruses and how they spread. This has important implications for public health measures that must be implemented to respond to each virus.

Q. How are COVID-19 and influenza viruses alike?

First, the COVID-19 and influenza viruses have very similar clinical presentations. Both cause respiratory diseases, with a wide variety of cases, which can range from mild or asymptomatic conditions to serious illnesses and deaths.

Second, both viruses are transmitted by contact, droplets, and fomites. As a result, the same public health measures, such as hand hygiene and good respiratory behavior (coughing into the elbow crease or handkerchief and disposing of it immediately), are important actions that can be taken to prevent both infections.

Q. How fast are COVID-19 and flu viruses transmitted?

Transmission speed makes an important difference between the two viruses. The influenza virus has a shorter average incubation period (the time from infection to the onset of symptoms) and a shorter serial interval (the time between successive cases) than the COVID-19 virus. . The serial interval for the COVID-19 virus is estimated to be between 5 and 6 days, while for the influenza virus it is 3 days. This means that the flu can spread more quickly than COVID-19.

Furthermore, transmission in the first 3 to 5 days of illness, or potentially presymptomatic transmission – transmission of the virus before symptoms appear – is an important factor in influenza transmission. On the contrary, although we are verifying that there are people who can transmit the COVID-19 virus in the 24 or 48 hours prior to the appearance of symptoms, it does not seem for now that this is an important transmission factor.

The number of secondary infections generated from an infected individual is estimated to be between 2 and 2.5 for COVID-19, higher than for influenza. However, the estimates for both COVID-19 and influenza viruses are highly context and time specific, making direct comparisons difficult.

Q. How do COVID-19 and influenza affect children?

Children are important drivers of influenza transmission in the community. For COVID-19, the first data indicates that children are less affected than adults and that the clinical attack rates of the 0-19 age group are low. Other preliminary data from studies of home transmission in China suggest that children become infected with adults, rather than vice versa.

Q. What are the differences in symptoms between COVID-19 and influenza?

Although the range of symptoms for both viruses is similar, the proportion of patients with serious conditions seems to vary. For COVID-19, the data collected to date suggests that 80% of infections are mild or asymptomatic, 15% are severe infections, requiring oxygen, and 5% are critical infections, requiring ventilation. . These fractions of severe and critical infection appear higher than those observed in the case of influenza infection.

Q. Who is most at risk?

Children, pregnant women, the elderly, people with underlying chronic conditions, and immunosuppressed people are most at risk of developing a serious flu infection. In the case of COVID-19, we currently consider that advanced age and underlying conditions increase the risk of serious infection.

Q. Which disease is more lethal?

The death rate for COVID-19 appears higher than that of influenza, especially seasonal influenza. Although it will take time to accurately determine the true death rate for COVID-19, the data gathered so far indicates that the crude death rate (the number of reported deaths divided by the number of reported cases) ranges from 3 % and 4%, although the death rate from infection (the number of reported deaths divided by the number of infections) will be lower. In the case of seasonal influenza, the mortality rate is usually well below 0.1%. However, the mortality rate is highly dependent on access to and quality of health care.

Q. What medical interventions are available to combat COVID-19 and the flu?

There are a number of therapies currently undergoing clinical trials in China and more than 20 vaccines under development against COVID-19, but currently no licensed vaccines or therapies for the new coronavirus are available. Rather, antivirals and vaccines are available for the flu. Although the flu shot is not effective against the COVID-19 virus, it is strongly recommended to get vaccinated every year to prevent flu infection.