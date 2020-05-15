Hated by many, loved by others, Carol Danvers came to the MCU to stay, Since he has currently become the strongest superhero in this universe, it is believed that in the future he will become the leader of the Avengers, which is perhaps the first appearance that was thought of for Captain Marvel in the MCU. It would suit him better for this new position.

As we know, many times the first design made on a character ends up not being the same one that we see on screen Because this is undergoing different modifications until it reaches the one that will end up being shown on the screen, however, on some occasions, these first designs end up being much superior to the final appearance that the character was given.

While, The costume Captain Marvel wore in the movie was liked by fans, This was not the one that the heroin was going to use initially, since a first design showed her in a black outfit very similar to that used by the pilots and which gave her a somewhat more rebellious appearance, while her face was going to be covered for a mask similar to that of Star-Lord.

Thanks that the artist, Aleksi Briclot shared the concep art that he did about this powerful heroine, we have been able to know the appearance that was intended for the character before she will debut in the MCU, and we must say that we would have liked to see her in this outfit and later on seeing her in her normal fighting suit, without a doubt this would have reflected an evolution in the superheroine.

In this regard, Briclot expressed that, “I really liked the Captain Marvel movie And I’m so proud and happy to share the work I did for the film now, so here is a first look at Carol Danvers as elite Terran / Kree pilot. It’s usually not a good idea to spend too much time in the background while working on a character concept, but I couldn’t help it. In this case I was also working on a helmet with an appearance close to that of Star-Lord ”, explained the artist.

This is how the first appearance of Captain Marvel was revealed in the MCU And apparently this was not going to be liked by fans, since it has already started to receive some negative reviews on the Reedit portal, so it could be said that Marvel made a good decision by completely changing the image of the character. We’ll see what surprises us when the heroin sequel arrives in the future.