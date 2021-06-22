“Similar to Clemente? The only thing that unites us is the joke at the press conferences … “

06/22/2021 at 8:52 PM CEST

Very little or nothing. This is how Luis Enrique believes that he and Javier Clemente, who was his former selector, are alike. The question at a press conference came as a result of the situation that the National Team is experiencing today, which needs to win tomorrow to reach the second round of the Euro. Something that Luis Enrique already lived when he was a player and Clemente directed him. Back then, things went well.

Asked if he sees similarities both in the methodology of both and in the context, Lucho wanted to be a diplomat and he doesn’t see any similarities at all, especially as far as the style book is concerned.

“Despite my admiration for Clemente, who is a unique person and a great coach, we have different views of football. He was a leader and the only thing that unites us is that we like the jokes in press conferences. As a player we reached this situation in a World Cup and a European Championship and we both carried them out “, indicated Luis Enrique.