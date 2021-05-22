Simeone’s secret motivation that has made the Atlético de Madrid players believe they are champions

Diego Pablo Simeone He confessed at a press conference one of the tricks he has used in the days leading up to the last and decisive game of the season to motivate his players for the match in which they were finally proclaimed League champions. The technician of the Atlético de Madrid He needed the help of all the club’s workers, but his idea worked.

“The physical trainers, the physios, the analysts, my assistants, the press people, the club employees … There are many people who work every day looking for the club to improve. Back there four or five dates ago, I got together with all the physios, with the people who receive you at the entrance, who are very important, because they are the first to see the footballers”Simeone began to explain to the media. “I told them, ‘now, instead of saying good morning, let’s say we’re going to be champions.’ And every day from five days ago until today the players are received like this. We had luck. We were able to reach the goal ”.

Simeone’s metal and motivational work made the Atlético de Madrid squad players really believe that this would be the year to lift the domestic trophy and that this league title belonged to them. El Cholo, doing ‘Cholo things’. “It is not easy to win at Atlético de Madrid, but when you win you enjoy more”.