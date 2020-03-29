Atlético de Madrid announced a few days ago the presentation of an ERTE that will affect, among others, its coach, Diego Simeone. As revealed by the English newspaper The Sunday Times, the mattress technician you will have to lower your salary by at least 30%. This means that until now the world’s highest paid coach will cease to be as of April 1, as his salary of more than millions of euros per month.

Simeone, according to the latest ranking published by France Football, receives about 40.5 million euros a year between salary, bonuses and sponsor payments. That figure made him the highest-paid coach, ahead of some like Guardiola, Mourinho or Zidane. The truth is that Cholo has earned that based on effort, building an Atlético from the ashes left by Gregorio Manzano in his day until he became one of the greatest players in Europe today.

His last feat was accomplished shortly before the government of Spain decreed the State of Alarm. It was at Anfield against the current champion of the Champions League, Liverpool by Jürgen Klopp. Simeone and his family achieved a vital victory while historical that allowed them to beat the reds at home and get the ticket to the Champions League quarterfinals.

In other circumstances, one might be talking about a salary improvement or a contract extension, but the current situation has led to Atlético, with its CEO, Miguel Ángel Gil Marín, at the helm, to make the decision to file an ERTE in order to be able to face this time without activity in the entity due to the stoppage of the League.

The national competition will not resume until all this is over and the government decrees that they can play again. Without the government’s permission, the League will not resume. That is why, from the mattress entity, they have adopted measures to maintain the economic stability of the club in the face of an unprecedented situation such as the one being experienced. Hence, Simeone is going to stop being the highest paid coach in the world.