Diego Simeone He has appeared at a press conference in the preview of the game that will face this Wednesday the Atlético de Madrid with Osasuna in El Sadar. The Argentine coach spoke about the return of Joao Félix and said he is confident that « it will be decisive for the team. » They also asked him about the team’s short rest period between matches, but Cholo did not rule on it and assures that the only thing that matters is winning because that has no solution.

Osasuna

«He is doing an interesting season, with very high peaks during it, and in this beginning he already showed what he will try to do, what he did in Anoeta against a very good team. He competed in the first half at a very strong level. In their field they will try to repeat that situation. They have changed the system, that they had already used it once, and the coach will decide if he will play like that again tomorrow ».

Problems away from home

“Soccer is very clear as a consequence of the forcefulness. The forcefulness generates you to be able to be better in the different parties that appear in the same party. You have to work on that, on being forceful, to coexist better in these games ».

Joao Félix

“He had started these training sessions very well, but then he had to go out due to a knee problem and now he is working with the same enthusiasm. Now we will assess how it is, we will do a couple of tests and based on this we will decide what is best for tomorrow. What it has to do? What he has done in other games, against Villarreal, Liverpool … He did a great preseason, a very good start, then he had an injury, it was difficult for him to return because of the rhythm and the association with his teammates … He is a young boy, normal that this happens to him during the season, but we have the illusion that it is very important from here to the end ».

Complaints about schedules

What do we have to win if I do? I do not mediate another situation because there is no solution. What we have to do is win ».

Gabi by Mono Burgos

“We already talked about Germán and we wish Gabi the best in everything she sets out to do. He knows well that at the moment the only thing that concerns us is Osasuna’s party ».

Diego Costa

«We have two very important forwards like Diego and Álvaro. I absolutely trust them both, although they have different characteristics. Morata is more positional, area and Costa works looking for places in different places, but both, when they are at a good level, are tremendously important for the team and I do not expect anything else from them. It is normal that they go from less to more, we will see tomorrow who starts and I hope what they have always had, forcefulness and goal ».

Plan b in case the League stops again

« I am very respectful of all those who are working to find solutions to something new that has happened to the world: giving opinions from here without having influence does not count for much. »

Direct balls in San Mamés

«We cannot stop commenting on what was seen in the match. Until the 14th or 15th minute, many interesting things, such as Carrasco’s move; then a disconnection from associative play and movement, little appearance from the sides, little support from the ball by the forwards and Athletic positioned itself, attacked, had the possibility of a goal…. The other best thing about the team was our reaction to his goal. Then, in the second part, we were already better in the combination, with Carrasco, with Lodi attacking until the end … We will try to improve everything, after three months without competing ».

Champions League format

« Right now I have my head in Osasuna, honestly. »

Héctor Herrera

« He is working very well, he has a competitive level that says to the coach » I want to play. » It will, we need to have everyone. It was not that he lost the place, but that others like Llorente grew and occupied the space. From here to the end we are going to need everyone to reach the goal we want ».

Thomas

“From the characteristics of the media, Thomas is the one who best understands this position of translation and transition from defense to attack with shot and finish, assists and passes between the lines. When he’s on a continuous level, it’s so important that the best teams in Europe are looking for him. ”