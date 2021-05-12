Simeone: “The suffering was unnecessary”

05/13/2021 at 12:33 AM CEST

The Atlético de Madrid coach, freed from the tension of the match, acknowledged before the Movistar microphones the good encounter of his players. “In the first half we played with speed and intensity. With scoring chances that we could not specify. Even so and everything we went 2-0 to rest, “snapped the mattress coach.

Simeone admitted that the suffering at the end of the game was “unnecessary” since his team had wasted opportunities to sentence Real Sociedad: “The match against Levante came to mind, which we ended up losing. entered the vertigo “.

The Argentine does not want to even talk about the league title. In fact, he repeated his “game by game” mantra when he was questioned about his team’s options. “Now we have to recover as soon as possible, because what matters to us is the match on Sunday. There is fatigue and anxiety, but we have to recover, “he said.

He did not want to miss the opportunity to praise Koke, who yesterday played 500 games with Atlético, and sent a message to the rulers demanding the entry of the public into the stadiums. “We need people“, he concluded.