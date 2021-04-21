Simeone spoke about Atlético’s decision in the Super League: “I don’t like demagoguery”

The Argentine coach Diego Pablo Simeone spoke at a press conference this Wednesday, in the preview of the duel between the Atletico Madrid and Huesca for matchday 31 of the Spanish League, and was consulate for the topic of the moment: the European Club Super League.

Atlético Madrid made it official that “it has decided to formally communicate to the Super League and the rest of the founding clubs its decision not to finally formalize its adherence to the project”.

With this information on the table, the ‘Cholo’ Simeone did not want to go into more details: “They have known me for a long time. I don’t like demagoguery. What I think I talk about with the people that I have to talk about. I don’t like trying to please those who listen to me ”.

Faced with so much easy message to the past bull … 🤔 👏🇦🇷 ES-PEC-TAC-CU-LAR SIMEONE! 📝 “I don’t like demagoguery and take advantage of situations to strengthen myself from something. I don’t like to express myself here trying to please. What I think I tell who I owe. (🎥: @Atleti) pic.twitter.com/VyVgU0UFBF – Atlético de Madrid (@Atletico_MD) April 21, 2021

He spoke with Gil Marín, president of the club, and clarified the arguments about the decision: “He told us about the doubts that there were with the situation and what happened at night with the decision to leave the Super League. We understand that it is a look at our people and above all at the Atlético family.

He transmitted tranquility to his squad, which is not distracted in its fight to be La Liga Champion: “There is nothing to hide. I was one of the first to be consulted after the game and I said that I was confident that the club would decide the best for the club and it has been. This is good for everyone ”.

Will there be any changes after the European Super League theme?

“Always in the face of movements like this one, something is going to change. I have no doubt, for the better obviously. I understand that the parties will have to meet ”, closed the Argentine coach.