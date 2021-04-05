Simeone: “Sevilla deserved to win”

04/04/2021 at 11:53 PM CEST

The Argentinian Diego Simeone, Atlético de Madrid coach, affirmed after the defeat of his team at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán (1-0) that “Sevilla deserved to win” in a match that “he knew would be difficult” and that it was “complex” for the rojiblanco team, who admitted that he played “very little in the first half.”

“We changed after minute 30 and improved in the second half, but we created the difficulty for ourselves not generating the security to play the game we wanted “, said Simeone in the press conference after the meeting.

The mattress technician also indicated, in reference to the entry to the field of the Argentine Ángel Correa by the Brazilian Renan Lodi in minute 34, that “when there is a change at half an hour, it is because of the coach.”

For the Argentine coach, “the hand” of his compatriot Lucas Ocampos in the play prior to Sevilla’s only goal “it has not been decisive”, and declared that he does not want to stay “with that of a match that the rival has deserved to win”, although he stressed that his team, leaders of LaLiga, he has “competed well in the second half.”

Diego Simeone pointed out that “there are nine games left and now we have to prepare for a difficult game against Betis”, next Sunday at Benito Villamarín and for which he will lose the Uruguayan due to suspension. Luis Suárez and Marcos Llorente, although he said that “Joao Félix, Carrasco and Savic are recovering.”

For this reason, he assured that he will focus in “the week ahead to correct things.”