Simeone renews with Atleti until 2024

07/08/2021

On at 19:27 CEST

Atlético de Madrid has tied one of the most responsible for the success of the mattress team in recent years, Diego Pablo Simeone.The coach and his technical team have renewed with the mattress team for three more seasons, until 2024.

Simeone joined the Manzanares team in 2011 and this season won the league title at Wanda Metropolitano, which was his tenth season at the helm.

Before renewing, the Argentine was the coach with the most consecutive seasons leading a LaLiga team, and he is the most awarded coach in the history of Ateti, with eight titles.

Along with him, the members of the coaching staff Óscar ‘El profe’ Ortega (physical trainer), Pablo Vercellone (goalkeeping coach), Nelson Vivas (second coach) and Hernán Bonvicini (assistant coach) they have also renewed as athletic.

Cholo has achieved 316 victories with the rojiblancos since he is on the bench, in a total of 527 official matches. In total, they have suffered only 16% losses.