Simeone recovers Saúl from before

04/20/2021 at 7:31 PM CEST

Atlético faces this Thursday the first of the seven ‘finals’ that remain between now and the end of the season. In Sunday’s win against Eibar, the first green shoots were seen after a journey through the desert in which the rojiblancos were about to throw the league in the trash. Against Huesca in the Wanda Metropolitano It will be necessary to confirm if it was a mirage or the reality is that the leader is back in his best version.

The images of the victory against Eibar were Marcos Llorente and Angel Correa, who scored two goals per head and took all the compliments. It did not go unnoticed, however, the performance of Saul for Simeone. The midfielder was brilliant throughout the game and Cholo highlighted him in the press room as an accolade. This season was not being that of the Elche and his coach knows that recovering the best version of the footballer would increase his team’s chances in the fight for the title.

This weekend he remembered Saúl from before, that box-to-box all-round player who came to sound for all the ‘greats’ of Europe. It is the best news for Atlético, who need it like eating. The decline in his performance in the last two seasons had taken him out of focus. Miguel Ángel Gil Marín even had to step out a few days ago to deny that the club was willing to transfer him this summer.

Tomorrow aim for eleven again. And it is expected to be capital again with Koke in the core. Everything indicates, in addition, that Simeone will introduce very few changes compared to the last day. Llorente and Correa are expected to continue attacking. Joao Félix continues with ankle discomfort and you do not want to risk the Portuguese. The ‘plan B’ involves aligning Moussa Dembélé from the beginning, although the logical thing is that Cholo saves that revulsive letter for the second part if the leader requires it. Winning is an obligation with Barça on the heels of the mattresses. The margin of error has disappeared.