Simeone recovers Dembélé

04/13/2021

On at 21:03 CEST

three weeks later, Moussa Dembélé rejoined Atlético de Madrid training on Tuesday with the group with their eyes on next Sunday’s game against Eibar at the Wanda Metropolitano, in a session without Joao Félix, Luis Suárez, Thomas Lemar, Kieran Trippier, Koke Resurrección and Yannick Carrasco.

Neither the Portuguese attacker, due to a sprained ankle suffered last Sunday on the brink of halftime against Betis, nor the Uruguayan striker, with a muscle injury in the right calf suffered a week ago, will be available for the duel this Sunday, in the one that does anticipate the presence of the other four and Moussa Dembélé.

In addition to Koke and Carrasco, who this Tuesday had an alternative work session, availability is also expected against Eibar de Lemar, goes down against Betis for an ailment that should not go beyond that meeting, and Trippier, who suffered a lumbar blow. The two, in any case, are today doubtful for that duel.

Dembélé is also expected in that game. After the control and medical follow-up of the last three weeks, due to the fainting suffered by a slight drop in blood pressure, and his individualized training, the French forward rejoined the group dynamics this Tuesday afternoon, already prepared to resume the competition next Sunday against Eibar.

Diego Simeone also recovers midfielders Marcos Llorente and Geoffrey Kondogbia for that appointment, once the five-yellow card penalty game against Betis was completed at Benito Villamarín, where the draw held Atlético at the top of the standings with a one-point advantage with eight games to go.