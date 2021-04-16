Simeone recovers cash

04/16/2021 at 7:23 PM CEST

Alba Lopez

Simeone clarifies his ideas in view of the momentous duel on Sunday against Eibar in the Wanda Metropolitano, where the rojiblancos once again put into play the LaLiga leadership they have held since last December 16, when they rose to the top of the table by goal difference after the defeat of Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou.

Since then no one has been able to lower him from that privileged position. A defeat this weekend, coupled with a Real Madrid victory, however, could cause him to dismount four months later.. Even the draw will be insufficient to stay at the top if Zidane’s team beats Getafe.

The good news for Simeone is that little by little he is recovering his troops. Today, three in one go. They returned to training with the group Trippier, Mario Hermoso and Lemar. Although except last minute setback the three will be substitutes against Eibar. In the last training session, the Cholo insisted on what he had practiced in the previous days and everything indicates that the eleven to be measured against the gunsmiths will be composed of Oblak in goal; Vrsaljko, Savic, Giménez and Renan Lodi on the defensive line; Saúl, Koke, Herrera and Carrasco in the center of the field; and Marcos Llorente and Correa in attack.

STOPPED BALL

Throughout the training Simeone rehearsed for more than half an hour the plays of strategito. The lack of a goal by his team in recent games has the Argentine very worried and an improvement from set pieces could serve as a balm. Details, more than ever, are important in this part of the season and Cholo wants to have everything under control. Without the injured Luis Suárez and Joao Félix It’s time to bite the bullet and scratch from wherever.