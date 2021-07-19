Simeone receives the first reinforcements

The squad in the first training sessions Atlético de Madrid

The Atlético de Madrid finished his pre-season stage in the Angels of San Rafael. A positive day, although there were still incorporations to the first team to take place. In the first phase of preparation the team was supported especially by players from the Academy and by players who returned from loan.

Simeone renews with Atlético until 2024

Simeone was able to work with a small but efficient staff made up of three goals (Oblak, Grbic and San Román), three defenses (Savic, Arias and Hermoso), two midfielders (Saul Y Kondogbia) and two attackers (Marcos Paulo and Saponjic), although some of them are not guaranteed permanence. This week the rojiblancos they await the return of reinforcements to start the preseason properly.

Return of the players

It is expected that Lemar can join the orders of Cholo and do so with the intention of being the protagonist. Furthermore, French is completely recovered from injury suffered at the end of last season, as he even had minutes with France on the Eurocup.

On the other hand, Vrasljko will return without having a clear future. Exceeded one severe knee injury, but it is not enough to stay at Atlético de Madrid.

Competition in the Atlético squad

The last player to arrive this week is Yannick Carrasco, one of the star footballers of the team that wore on the field last season, thanks to his defensive involvement in Simeone’s team.

Finally, the arrival of Suárez, Giménez, Koke and Marcos Llorente the July 26; the August 2 they will resume training Trippier, Renan Lodi, Correa and Rodrigo de Paul.