Cholo Simeone attended the media at the press conference before the game against Barcelona that will be played at the Camp Nou and that corresponds to day 33 of the Santander League. The Argentine coach of Atlético de Madrid was looking forward to the clash against the Catalan team.

Saul

“He is very important, capable of fulfilling many roles and in recent times he settled better in the center of the field. He has great tactical power, without leaving his strengths in defensive work.

War in Barcelona

«I’m not talking about the other changing rooms, just ours. We need to be protected, take care of it and manage the emotions of each footballer. The important thing is that they play well and we manage the emotional part ».

Overcome Luis Aragonés

«We do not stop to think what is happening, the worst thing that can happen to someone is to look back and believe that the past is going to sustain you. Sustained by winning and generating internal competition and a strong group that continues to be despite those who have left. Soccer is today, they value you for what you will do, not for what you did. I have the same illusion as when I got on the plane eight years ago ».

Dynamics

« I do not cling to dynamics, but to the match against the best team in the world, with extraordinary footballers who have been winning the League these years and who will not lower their arms until the end because they want to win. »

Griezmann

«I do not see Barcelona to open a fair comment. I focus on Atlético, which is the most important thing ».

Without winning at the Camp Nou

«Every game against any important rival generates enthusiasm and enthusiasm. We will try to take the game to where we are comfortable.

Good luck

“I don’t stop at the victory, but at what is happening and the good work of the team in the quarantine. We could hit the plan or not. All the players are involved, we need everyone and we walk on that.

Llorente

«No, he is not Atlético’s Messi, he has it very clear and from humility his work grows and gives us more options. The important thing is that when he plays 20 minutes, it is like his life went away. With that state of optimism and illusion we feel identified. He feels in a good moment and hopefully we will accompany him ».

Alignment

«They know me, we have played many games against Barcelona, ​​we are not going to vary much. We will be a strong, defensive team with many midfielders. «

Koke’s absence

« Koke is one of those who understand everything the most because of the amount he has with us, but we have players with different characteristics that we hope will nurture the team of its virtues and can take Koke’s place. »