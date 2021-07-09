Simeone: "Pride, responsibility, challenge, illusion"

Diego Simeone, the Atlético de Madrid coach, expressed four sentiments on Thursday, “pride, responsibility, challenge and enthusiasm”, to assess his renewal with the rojiblanco club for two more years, until June 30, 2024, which projects his career in the team until he is twelve and a half years old.

“Pride. Responsibility. Defiance. Illusion. Happy to continue at Atlético de Madrid “, The coach published on his social networks, after the announcement of his contract extension by the club, with which he made his debut on January 7, 2012 against Malaga at the La Rosaleda stadium and with which he has won eight titles.

More information (Auto)

News title (Auto)

Two photos illustrated his message. On one side, an image of a training session from the current preseason, which began last Wednesday, with the right arm extended and with the index finger pointing towards a place; on the other side, the snapshot of his entire coaching staff with him at the Nuevo José Zorrilla stadium in Valladolid, after winning the League on May 22.