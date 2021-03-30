Simeone, pending the internationals

03/29/2021 at 7:32 PM CEST

One more game and Simeone you can finally breathe easy. After the halfway point of the national team break, the Buenos Aires coach has not had to regret any setback. With the sole exception of Carrasco, who has not been able to dispute any meeting with Belgium, the rest of the players have developed without surprises or an excessive load of minutes.

Oblak it is the only one that adds up to 180 possible minutes. Vrsaljko, substitute for the ‘Cholo‘, is the second rojiblanco with the most filming (135 minutes with Croatia). On the opposite side, a Carrasco unpublished and that is doubt for the duel of this Tuesday against Belarus.

The Belgian’s journey with his national team ends tonight, as do six other mattress internationals: Joao Felix, Herrera, Kondogbia, Oblak, Vrsaljko and Savic. The little participation of the Portuguese, substitute in the two duels disputed by those of Fernando Santos.

This Wednesday it will be the turn of the Spaniards, Koke and Llorente, as well as the Gaul Lemar and English Trippier. Only from Wednesday night will you be able to breathe calmly a Simeone that he needs all his troops to face the decisive moment of the season. Without going any further, in this Sunday’s visit to the Sánchez Pizjuán.