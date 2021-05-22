Simeone made history again at Atlético Madrid: the ‘Cholo’ of 8

With the Atletico Madrid lost, aimlessly and with more doubts than certainties. That was the club stage when Diego ‘Cholo’ Simeone He assumed the reins of the technical direction on December 27, 2011. 10 years later the 180 degree turn is notorious and satisfactory.

There are already eight titles in that journey for Diego Pablo as coach of the colchoneros, in the era when FC Barcelona and Real Madrid monopolized all domestic and international titles.

“The responsibility that I assume is enormous. I know the demand that Atlético Madrid has. But it doesn’t scare me, it excites me, ”said the Argentine coach on the day of his presentation. Undeterred that they managed to snatch two leagues from the giants of Spain.

CHOLO = CHAMPIONS ❤🏆🤍 From @Simeone to heaven, @Atleti. 🙌 # LaLigaSantander #LaLigaHistory pic.twitter.com/CGtvjrXFgm – LaLiga (@LaLiga) May 22, 2021

Why was Atlético Madrid the 2020/21 La Liga champion?

It was the team that won the most games (26) and the one that lost the least (4). The least undefeated (25) and also the one with the greatest number of times to score zero (18) with Jan Oblak as the protagonist. It was the second with the most goals scored (67).

These numbers were mixed with irregular seasons of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid so that the colchoneros put their eleventh league on their record. The last one had been in the 2013 season

Olé, olé, olé, Cholo @Simeone! 🎶🎵 ❤ The @Atleti is a family and he is the captain. #LaLigaSantander #HayQueVivirla pic.twitter.com/7WBErwaqkc – LaLiga (@LaLiga) May 22, 2021

In full celebration, Simeone remembered the possibility that he had to leave the club when they moved from the Vicente Calderón stadium to the Wanda Metropolitano and acknowledged that he was right in his decision to continue. He bet on the future of the club and today he sees it reflected in this title.

He has eight titles on the Atlético bench: 2 Leagues (2014 and 2021), 2 UEFA Europa League (2012 and 2018), 2 UEFA Super Cup (2012 and 2018), 1 Copa del Rey (2013) and 1 Spanish Super Cup ( 2014).

OFFICIAL. Diego Simeone has been part of Atlético Madrid’s last 3 League TITLES. 📍As a player, he was CHAMPION of LaLiga 95/96.

📍As a coach, he was CHAMPION of La Liga 13/14.

📍As a coach he was CHAMPION of La Liga 20/21. ⚪🔴 Atletico legend. THE CHOLO pic.twitter.com/uVCsPaEv1G – Express Futbol (@ExpressFutbolCL) May 22, 2021

