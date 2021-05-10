Simeone loses Lemar to Real

05/10/2021 at 2:05 PM CEST

EFE

Diego Simeone, Atlético de Madrid coach, will lose to Thomas lemar for “a myotendinous injury in the left thigh” for this Wednesday’s match against Real Sociedad at the Wanda Metropolitano, in which the evolution of Jose Maria Gimenez.

“After testing the French soccer player, the diagnosis indicates that he suffers a myotendinous injury in the left thigh and is pending evolution,” said the club on Monday in the medical part, in which it does not specify either degree of the ailment or period of recovery, although, at the very least, he will not play against Real, this Wednesday, or against Osasuna, next Sunday.

Lemar, who retired injured in the 12th minute of last Saturday’s game against Barcelona at the Camp Nou, is a regular starter in the eleven type that the Argentine coach manages in recent months, which is a setback for Simeone that you can solve with Saúl Ñíguez, Joao Félix or Geoffrey kondogbia.

The French international was one of the three absences this Monday in the return to training of the leader of the table, with two points of advantage over Real Madrid and Barcelona with three days left, after the 0-0 at the Camp Nou and with his eyes on Real Sociedad, with the doubt again of Gimenez for some inconvenience.

Although the Uruguayan center-back, who ended the duel a week ago against Elche with that ailment, entered the squad against Barcelona, ​​he did not play any minute, when under normal conditions he is the undisputed starter if he is one hundred percent, and this Monday had alternative work, like Sime Vrsaljko, two days after receiving the Royal Society in the Metropolitan Wanda.