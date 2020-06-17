To the Athletic only worth winning. Anything other than adding three by three in the remaining 10 finals will be a step back in the race towards the Champions League goal. This Wednesday they visit the Osasuna in El Sadar, a field that historically has not been given the mattress team anything good, with the need to return to the path of victory and reach the fourth place that they have just one point.

After the draw against Athletic last day, his rival of this day (Osasuna) lent him a hand scratching a point against Real Sociedad in Anoeta. In this way, the puncture in San Mamés was softened by the draw of his direct rival since the Champions League was still one point awayYes, with one less day to go.

Now it’s time to visit an Osasuna who wants to continue dreaming of playing in Europe next season and who will try to expand Atlético’s curse in his stadium. The total balance of the mattress team in Pamplona is 12 wins, 7 draws and 21 losses in 40 games. Although since Cholo’s arrival on the bench the story is completely backwards. In the Simeone era they have visited the red box four times with a balance of one defeat and three victories.

This Wednesday they will seek to add a new victory to try to assault the Champions League positions. For this, it will have Joao Félix, than returns after missing the Athletic game for accumulation of yellow cards. The Portuguese is already fully recovered from the injury that raised the alarm about his presence in this meeting. Finally, it will be and it is a luxury reinforcement for the attack of an Atlético who still lacks finishing the games.

Simeone He spoke of his star at the press conference and assured that He hopes it will be important to the team by the end of the season. Joao was performing at his best since joining Atlético last summer in the last games before soccer stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now he returns with the intention of being fundamental and helping to achieve the objective in the 10 remaining games.

Another who also returns for this match is Vitolo. The canary has already recovered from his injury and is available to Simeone. Little by little he is recovering troops, although not all is good news in this regard since the club confirmed that Felipe suffers an injury and still will not be able to count on him for this second Champions League final.