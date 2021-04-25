Simeone: “I’m doing something wrong”

04/26/2021 at 12:03 AM CEST

Once again, Diego Simeone had to justify a bad game for his team. The Argentine, as usual, discharged his players of all blame and acknowledged that it was he who was wrong. “The coaches are there to solve situations and when a coach does not solve something that happens several times something is wrong. It worries me and I will try to improve that & rdquor ;, said the athletic coach.

El Cholo acknowledged that the competition is red hot and that there are up to four teams that can win it. “This season we had many points of advantage, but we knew that Barcelona and Real Madrid were not going to get out of the fight. Sevilla appears very well and generates important situations for us. There are four of us in that quest to finish as high as possible and now emotionally, the one with mental strength will be closer to winning & rdquor;

The Argentine admitted that the strongest mentally of the four competitors will be the winner and insisted on his mantra from game to game saying that now he only thinks about facing Elche.

Regarding the physical situation of Suárez, Joao and Lemar, Simeone asserted that none of the three players was to be a starter: “Lemar trained one day with the group, João two and Luis another two. They were coming back from their respective injuries and the team had been doing a very good game three days ago & rdquor ;.