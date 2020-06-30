Atlético de Madrid will travel to Barcelona to face the Barcelona team in the clash corresponding to matchday 33 of the Santander League that is disputed in the Camp Nou and that will be played this Tuesday June 30 at 22:00. Cholo Simeone will not be able to count on either Koke or Savic, who have to serve a penalty.

This classic of Spanish football will be essential for the evolution of the Santander League. The azulgranas have to win to continue having options to fight the title until the end and it is one of the hardest matches that remains for Quique Setién. For his part, Atlético de Madrid has clung to third place and a victory at Camp Nou will allow him to continue to maintain, at least, the advantage he has over his pursuers.

Atletico Madrid squad list against Barcelona:

Goalkeepers: Adam, Oblak

Defenses: Giménez, Arias, Lodi, Hermoso, Trippier, Felipe, Manu Sánchez, Álvaro, Ricard.

Midfielders: Thomas, Saúl, Lemar, Marcos Llorente, Héctor Herrera, Vitolo, Carrasco.

Forwards: Joao Félix, Morata, Correa, Saponjic and Diego Costa.