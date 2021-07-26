Simeone gesture with Joao Félix as soon as he steps on the grass this preseason

Comeback day in the

Atlético de Madrid. Joao Felix was one of the players that Diego Simeone, mattress coach recovered in this preseason. Of course, there is still a lot ahead to see the Portuguese in training.

The player joined the preparation, but to continue recovering from the ankle operation to which he was subjected at the end of the Eurocup. An injury that hampered his season, which he had on several occasions at Atlético. In fact, since Portugal it was even said that he had played with a micro-break in his foot since December, which would explain the slump in performance from that brutal first part of the season to a more discreet second.

The fact is that the player is already in Madrid, to continue your recovery. He could be seen in the afternoon session on Monday, July 26. The player, accompanied by one of the recuperators, walked on the grass, still wearing sneakers.

During the next few weeks you will follow a recovery plan to be ready for the start of The league, before him Celta Vigo, next August 15. In the Athletic they are optimistic in this regard.

GREETING WITH SIMEONE

On his return to Cerro del Espino, with the intention of being important again in the Atlético de Madrid, had the opportunity to greet each other with Simeone, who was in another of the training grounds. When he was walking he passed him and it was the mattress coach who came over to give him a little hug, say hello. Both exchanged a few words in which the Portuguese seemed to play some kind of joke to which the Cholo commented.

Let’s remember that for Simeone, the operation you underwent Joao It was necessary to recover the best form and be that decisive player that everyone expects. “The step he is going to do is important for everyone, especially for him, because in order to compete and demand that he be able to show all his talent and his game, he needs to be well. For several months he has been dragging an injury that does not let him be the same. I hope everything goes well and that in two months he will be competing with us, ”said the coach at the beginning of July.