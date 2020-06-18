Cholo Simeone already has one of the pieces that he missed since Raúl García left. It’s about Marcos Llorente, who is going through a great moment of form, beginning to establish himself in the eleven of Atlético de Madrid and giving the impression that in the future no one will be able to move him from there.

Marcos Llorente is sweet, no one doubts that. The Madrid footballer is, if not the best, one of those who has arrived in the most form in the entire League after confinement. The midfielder has always stood out for his physical condition, and after the break due to the coronavirus, it has not disappointed the technical staff or Simeone himself. Two games after the resumption of the championship and he already has a goal and two assists, but his performances have gone beyond these statistical data.

And it is that on the return to training, in the group stage, Cholo Simeone began to experiment with the man from Madrid. The one who had always been a defensive midfielder advanced his position to the attacking midfielder. Like that long ago Champions League night in which Atlético lost 2-0 against Liverpool and managed to turn the score around thanks to two goals and an assist from who will be remembered as the hero of Anfield: Marcos Llorente.

During the preparation before resuming the League, Cholo Simeone insisted on that new position of Marcos Llorente. By behind the forward, although sometimes doubling him, pressing up, fighting on the air balls and participating in the distribution of the game. Atlético fans will come up with a name when they think of these functions. It is none other than Raúl García.

Both against Athletic and against Osasuna he showed it, being against this last rival the best of examples. A goal and two assists from Marcos Llorente in just thirty minutes on the green of El Sadar. Its both a demonstration of insistence and fight to beat three rivals before beating Ruben. Álvaro Morata and Carrasco played the same virtues in assists.

Since 2015, when Raúl García signed for Athletic, Cholo Simeone was missing such a piece. And it is that the Navarrese became in his own right an indispensable player for his dedication, fight and character for the Argentine coach, as it could also be Gabi or Tiago in the core mattress. It is true that sacrifice and commitment in Llorente is non-negotiable, although in character he is more restrained than a Raúl García used to protesting referees and « hooking » with any rival.