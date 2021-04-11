Simeone confessed that the result that occurs in the classic will not affect them



The Argentine spoke about the impressions he has for the Classic

Photo: Kena Betancur / EFE

Atlético de Madrid coach Diego Simeone commented that he is going to watch the Clásico this Saturday between Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​direct pursuers in their aspirations to get the La Liga title, although he warned that “not much will change” to the rojiblanco team “the result there is” in that encounter.

“We are going to see it. It is a world match, which everyone wants to see. There are two very strong teams. They have started the season badly and now both are in a very good moment, be it Barcelona in the League and either Real Madrid in the Champions League and in the League ”, he explained at the press conference this Saturday.

“Obviously, looking at it and thinking later from what happens that the result is not going to change much. We have our goal (on Sunday against Betis at the Benito Villamarín stadium), which is to try to find our match where we believe that we can harm a team that has been working very well in recent times ”, added Simeone.

Atlético will need at least, depending on the Classic score, to draw against Betis to maintain their leadership of the La Liga Santander standings. If Barcelona win, then they should beat the Verdiblanco team to stay in first place. In the other two cases, with one point he would still lead.