Atlético de Madrid returns to competition after the stop caused by the coronavirus. Before it, they left with a good taste in their mouths after their victory against Liverpool at Anfield, and they want to continue with that upward trend this Sunday against Athletic at San Mamés. Simeone has several important losses for this match such as Joao Félix, Felipe and Vitolo, in addition to Sime Vrsaljko. But Cholo has reinvented himself and bets on the hero of Anfield, Marcos Llorente, in the midfield and Carrasco in the attack point accompanying Diego Costa.

Atlético official lineup against Athletic: Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Giménez, Lodi; Koke, Thomas, Saúl, Llorente; Carrasco and Diego Costa.

The coach’s decision has caused quite a stir during the week, since it involves leaving Álvaro Morata on the bench. Simeone explained the reasons for his decision at a press conference and said that « now I cannot waste both together when I don’t have the team prepared right now to sustain playing with two forwards. » Llorente was performing well before the break and with his performance at Anfield he has earned a place at eleven.

Unable to count on Joao Félix, sanctioned, or Vitolo, injured, Cholo preferred to bet on the 14th despite having Correa and Morata. The truth is that the Argentine striker comes very fair to this match. He has barely been able to train a couple of times with the group this week after suffering a muscle injury in late May. Simeone does not want to risk due to the number of games that they will play in a short time.

The other novelty is in defense. Felipe’s loss, also due to injury, makes Giménez jump to the starting team forming a couple with Stefan Savic. The Uruguayan has barely counted for Simeone this season, the injuries and the good performance of the Savic-Felipe duo have prevented him from settling in the eleven. This Sunday, against Athletic, he will have a new opportunity to convince Cholo.