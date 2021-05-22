“Simeone always tells me not to think about it, to hit him with the tip”

05/22/2021 at 9:26 PM CEST

The Argentine striker of Atlético de Madrid Angel Correa, author of the first goal of the rojiblanco’s comeback against Valladolid (1-2) with which he confirmed the LaLiga Santander 2020-21 title, explained that his coach, Diego Pablo Simeone always tells him “don’t think about it, I hit him with the tip “, the way he scored 1-1 at José Zorrilla.

“He always tells me not to think about it, to hit him with the tip, in reduced training I try to define that way, luckily I’m good at it, today I was able to achieve it, we tied the game and we worked it well and we were able to turn it around”Correa said in statements to ‘Movistar LaLiga’ after the match.

“The truth is that I have been here for many years, this is the (season) that has given me the best, I have played more as a starter, that is thanks to the work I had been doing in previous years with the help of colleagues who are the best and from the coaching staff that they always trusted me, and that’s proven there, “he added.

Correa assured that they were not afraid of losing the tournament when their pursuers subtracted the 11 points that they came to have difference.

“No, you doubt no, because we knew it was not going to be easy, this League is competing against Real Madrid and Barcelona and we knew it was not going to be easy and the good thing is that we were always ahead, we never lost that and that is what it gave us strength “he explained.

The Argentine striker praised the fans, with several hundred who accompanied them even outside the José Zorrilla. “The fans we have are incredible, we are in the middle of a pandemic, they risk their lives and their health to come and support us,” he concluded. EFE

1011340