Simaria heard her daughter’s opinion, Giovanna, about her appearance. In a video posted on Instagram, the girl reveals to her mother that she prefers her with her natural beauty. ‘Did you know that I prefer you without makeup than with?’ Said the 7-year-old girl. ‘Really, daughter? Good, ‘said the singer. The countrywoman is taking care of her nephew, Henry, while her sister tidies up the new family home

Simaria films his nephew, Henry, dancing in his pajamas

Following videos published by Simaria, Simone’s son Henry appears dancing in his pajamas in the living room, while his cousins ​​sit at the table to have dinner with their father, Vicente. In another moment, the singer appears hand in hand with Giovanna – who impressed by the resemblance to her mother -, Pawel and Henry dancing and jumping to the sound of electronic music. The boy is at his uncles’ house because his mother spent the day cleaning the new family home. Simone appeared without makeup in the Stories and reported tiredness: “Morta da Silva. The person has already swept so much. Look at the broom. My finger is already callused. It’s not easy, guys. There’s more tomorrow.”

Simima duo, Simone leaves rent and moves to house built in the same condominium

Simone is preparing to install the family on the new property. In an interview with Uol, the singer said that the house has three floors, with a private cinema room, swimming pool, sauna, gym and whirlpool. She said that she will move to the property even though he is not finished with the work. “The house is not 100% ready. The floor below will take at least another two months to finish. But the living room, kitchen, bathrooms and bedrooms are ready,” said the singer about the house built in Alphaville, in Barueri, São Paulo .

Singer explains why she chose to build property: ‘High prices’

In the conversation, the countryman explained the decision not to buy a finished property. “I came to São Paulo because of the logistics. When I started looking for a place to stay here, wanting to have the comfort I always had in Fortaleza and Goiânia, I saw that the prices were very high. Then, I decided to build. I stayed a while in a rented house waiting for the end of the work “, explained Simone, who lived next to Simaria last weekend.

