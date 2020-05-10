Simaria shared a photo in which she appears wearing a bikini on the farm, this Saturday (9). ‘Took it, posted it’, wrote the countryman in the caption, taking the opportunity to publicize his new song in partnership with Jerry Smith, ‘Os Boys Amam, Ex Chora’. In the comments, celebrities and fans extolled the beauty of Simone’s sister. ‘Destroyer’, wrote Fernanda Keulla. ‘You are perfect’, declared an admirer

Fans extol Simaria’s body in bikini: ‘Perfect’

In the comments of the sertaneja publication – who already posed in lingerie at the window of the house -, the followers praised Simaria’s body. “Destroyer”, praised Fernanda Keulla. “Look at the body of the love of my life,” said another. “Perfect,” said one more. “I freaked out,” wrote another. “Besides being a cat, she has a body that causes chills”, commented another fan. “Does your spine hurt a lot? Because you carry all the beauty of the world on your back,” joked another internet user. “What a delight,” said a follower. “How beautiful you are,” wrote another Instagram user.

Simone’s duo, Simaria praises Paolla Oliveira in live: ‘Hot woman’

At the end of last month, Simone and Simaria had a live – for which they bet on denim looks with a neckline – and did not spare praise for coach Douglas Maluf’s girlfriend. “Hey, hot woman. If I were a man, I would get her,” said Simaria. “Paolla de Olivera, my beautiful one. One of the most beautiful women in Brazil”, she shot, being corrected by Simone: “Paolla Oliveira. The ‘fia’ of the plague ‘is beautiful. She is beautiful. Oh beautiful thing”. “The fagot has legs, my God. What legs! I could have those delicious legs,” she said.

Simaria’s error is pointed out by home video followers. Understand!

Simaria has shared with his followers how his home routine is during the quarantine because of Covid-19 – which has already infected more than 155 thousand Brazilians. One of them was when he appeared in top and shorts cleaning his mansion. “How’s your quarantine being, babies? I don’t leave the house for anything and I’m taking advantage of this isolation to do that neat cleaning! Don’t forget that social isolation is extremely important at this moment to minimize the spread of covid-19” , wrote the singer. In the recording, Simaria wore a mask, an item that, at the time, was only indicated for infected people. Upon receiving criticism from followers, the artist explained: “It’s rhinitis. Dust breaks us”.

