Simao joins the Benfica project

Simao Tasty he will finally be the director of international relations for Benfica. The function of the former player of the Lisbon club will be the expansion of the Benfica brand.

It has been explained by O Jogo, who has revealed that Simao was working with that position at the club since the beginning of the month. It so happens that the ex-footballer of clubs like Benfica, Barça or Atlético had sounded for other positions of the entity more linked to the sports facet.

Some information from just a few months ago pointed out that he would take over the Benfica’s training department . “The talks are well under way. We will see what happens, but it will be next season,” said Simao himself.

Then the ex-footballer himself explained the reasons that made him excited about that position at Benfica. “Grassroots football is the most important thing. Thanks to it, footballers come out well structured and with references for the future. I believe that it is the pillar and base to become a high-level professional player. It is necessary to turn the focus and guide them towards the right path, towards the first team “.

After this information, there was also talk of the possibility of him taking over the sports management of Benfica, but finally the Portuguese has found his place in the club as director of international relations.