His versatility – on the right and in the axis – makes the Strasbourg defender, Mohamed Simakan, an important “prospect” for European recruiters. AC Milan, Tottenham, Leipzig, Frankfurt, Dortmund, Everton, and Southampton have all sent men to report on the Marseille native. Clubs whose recruiters have all brought up the name of Wesley Fofana (Saint-Etienne) also. The names of the two French defenders are often linked in the discussions.

AC Milan ready to move forward with 15 million euro offer

This winter, AC Milan had started negotiations to sign the player who will celebrate his 20th birthday on May 3. Without success. The Italian club plans to return to the charge in the coming weeks with an offer estimated at 15 million euros. A simple basis of negotiation for RC Strasbourg which hopes to raise prices thanks to the competition.

Tottenham recently found out more specifically than a simple report. Spurs are expected to hit the youth player market this summer. “In this very complicated context, it is not obvious to speak of transfer but it is obvious that opportunities exist for Mohamed, explains Badou Sambague, his agent. The departure is an option. First there is a season in then we’ll make a point with Marc Keller. ” If the start were confirmed, the player would have a preference for Germany where Dortmund continues to maintain regular contacts.

The health situation slowed down discussions with the clubs. Some hope to take advantage of this to lower the sale price. What Strasbourg rejects for the moment. The French club is in a strong position given the number of contenders. The Alsatian leaders still advanced on several alternative tracks. The profile of Lilian Brassier (loaned by Rennes to Valenciennes) is appreciated.