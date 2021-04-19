SIM card made from recycled fridges | News | Communications

ThalesY Veolia have recently announced the manufacture of a SIM card made with recycled refrigerators.

Not surprisingly, the use of recycled materials in a special industrial production process will eliminate the need for nearly 5,000 metric tons of virgin plastic per year.

With almost 4.5 billion SIM cards produced worldwide in 2020, Thales and Veolia have teamed up to help this market show its green credentials.

Polymeric plastic found in high concentrations in waste electrical and electronic equipment is processed at Veolia’s recycling plant in France. Thales engineers have worked with Veolia experts to develop a special process that uses this freshly recycled material to make SIM cards that meet the requirements of the mobile industry.

The Eco-SIM card has a neutral carbon footprintas CO2 emissions from the manufacturing process and electronic components that cannot be recycled are fully offset by Thales’ comprehensive carbon offset program.

This innovative product will support mobile operators in their green transformation and help them address the environmental concerns of their customers.

“All of our everyday objects could soon be made from recycled materials thanks to visionary and responsible companies like Thales. The example of the SIM card offers a vision of the wide field of possibilities that green design opens up, “he said Anne le Guennec, Director of Veolia’s Waste activities in France.

“This innovation project with Veolia will support our telecommunications customers in their ecological transition by transforming waste into environmentally responsible SIM cards,” he stated. Emmanuel Unguran, Vice President of Mobile Connectivity Solutions at Thales. “This long-term commitment is an integral part of Thales’ ambitious sustainable development and social responsibility policy, and offers mobile operators a new opportunity to enhance their value proposition to consumers in terms of sustainability.”